WATCH: Barack Obama singing Ed Sheeran’s Shape of your Body is dreamy perfection

Here’s another example of the former POTUS nailing the singing routine. (Source: Maestro Ziikos/Youtube) Here’s another example of the former POTUS nailing the singing routine. (Source: Maestro Ziikos/Youtube)

The US might be more than a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, but the love for Barack Obama is still going strong. From Pete Souza trolling the current POTUS by putting up poignant pictures of Obama during his eight-year tenure to the extreme interest with which we’ve analysed the jeans and leather jacket look he showed off as he casually walked the streets.

Well, here’s another example of the former POTUS nailing the singing routine, and this time it’s with Ed Sheeran’s extremely popular number Shape of You. Alright, so Obama didn’t really sing it… but these guys have done a swell job mashing together his many speeches to make up this number, and we’re not complaining. It’s even got a cameo by Michelle. LOVE!

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd