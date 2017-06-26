WATCH: People fighting for transgenders’ right at restaurant is the best thing you’ll see on Eid

People coming out in support after the management of the artery asked them to leave will make your day. (Source: Robi Axiata Limited/ Facebook) People coming out in support after the management of the artery asked them to leave will make your day. (Source: Robi Axiata Limited/ Facebook)

What happens when people from the transgender community visit a restaurant? Do people behave normally around them or rebuke their presence? Well, few glares and awkward stares can be well anticipated but do other customers create a hostile environment for them? Trying to find all such answers a popular Bangladeshi telecom company carried out a social experiment at an eatery during the Ramzan and the results will make you smile.

The experiment shows two people from the transgender community walking into the place to break their fast, and order a meal. However, a man from the management is anxious by their presence and thinks it will “damage his business” and asks them to leave. What happens next will surely make this Eid special.

Bangladesh took a huge step to recognise the transgender community as a third gender in the country, however, social stigmas and prejudices still persist. But this video will make you believe humanity is not a lost cause.

Watch video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd