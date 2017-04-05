WATCH: This spine-chilling Bengali ad on domestic abuse will blow your mind

Stop domestic abuse! (Source: Best ads/Facebook) Stop domestic abuse! (Source: Best ads/Facebook)

Tying the knot with your better half is a dream-come-true. And then, surviving a marriage takes months and years of standing rock-solid with each other. But for some women, the dream is long shattered when they become victims of domestic abuse and physical assault at the hands of their husbands.

Sketching the state of a woman in a simple yet hard hitting video, a Bangladeshi advertisement will tear you apart. Depicting how a woman silently shuts herself in fear of the society and rejection, the viral ad features a woman who goes into a salon for a haircut.

What transpires after that will blow your mind. A domestic helpline, Jui, delivers the message in the video titled — Hair, the pride of a woman — and shows how difficult it is for a woman to be in that situation.

