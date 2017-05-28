WATCH: Baby starts walking immediately after being born; video has over 1 million shares already

Do you think this is a miracle? (Source: Arlete Arantes/Facebook) Do you think this is a miracle? (Source: Arlete Arantes/Facebook)

We may casually say that today’s kids come born uber smart and are ready to jump-start in all walks of life. But in the case of this newborn, that is literally the case. In a video that is breaking the Internet, a newborn baby – still held by the doctor – starts walking within minutes of being born. Details of where the video was shot or who the infant is are not known. The video was uploaded on Facebook on May 26, and in a matter of two days has garnered more than 53 million views and over 1.3 million shares.

Most babies usually start walking between nine and 12 months, but this kid seems to be in a huge hurry already.

Watch the video here.



