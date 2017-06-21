WATCH: Elephant family’s teamwork saves calf from drowning; amazing rescue video goes viral

The rescue operation to save the calf from drowning is equal parts inspiring. (Source: Rita Panahi/ Twitter) The rescue operation to save the calf from drowning is equal parts inspiring. (Source: Rita Panahi/ Twitter)

What would you do if you saw a child drowning? Quite obvious – you’d do all in your power to go save the kid, whether you know how to swim or not. Well, it’s the same case in the animal kingdom as well, as is evident in this video of three elephants that has taken the Internet by storm.

In this footage, reportedly from a zoo in South Korea, a calf can be seen falling into the water much to the chagrin of the elder elephant standing next to it, who tries to save the drowning calf on its own but can’t. Thankfully, another elder elephant comes running to their aid, but unable to pull the calf out, the both decide to join forces and try another way to take the baby elephant out.

The rescue operation that followed is equal parts inspiring and adorable.

Watch the video here:

Elephant family save drowning calf by pushing it to shallow end of the pool. Wonderful. pic.twitter.com/ucIPhScZZK — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 20, 2017

