WATCH: Baba Sehgal’s ‘Sasti Masti’ cover of Sia’s Cheap Thrills will leave you speechless

Baba Sehgal’s take on Sia’s Cheap Thrills becomes the latest to join the bandwagon of covers of the song. (Source: Baba Sehgal Entertainment/YouTube) Baba Sehgal’s take on Sia’s Cheap Thrills becomes the latest to join the bandwagon of covers of the song. (Source: Baba Sehgal Entertainment/YouTube)

Baba Sehgal, who made rapping mainstream in India much before the likes of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah came into the limelight, is now making waves on the Internet with his latest number. Sehgal, who has apparently claimed to be world’s first professional Hindi rapper and first Indian rapper, has decided to make a desi version of Sia’s popular chartbuster ‘Cheap Thrills’, because, why not!

Known for his quirky and rather … umm unusual lyrics, Sehgal hasn’t disappointed this time either. Check this out: chalo chalo thodi masti karein, masti karein thodi sasti karein, nahi mujhe chahiyae koi paisa, friend chahiyae tere jaisa — this is how the cool kids closer home are now going to sing ‘Cheap Thrills’ or as Sehgal has rechristened it — Sasti Masti!

