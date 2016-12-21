WATCH: Baba Ramdev ‘stars’ in this hilarious ‘Humma Humma’ spoof!

This Baba Ramdev starring ‘Humma Humma’ song is just what you should watch, today. This Baba Ramdev starring ‘Humma Humma’ song is just what you should watch, today.

It’s not surprising that most people break into an impromptu move every time they hear iconic numbers like ‘Urvashi, Urvashi’ or ‘Humma Humma’ even today. So, when the makers of the upcoming movie OK Jaanu, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, brought back the ‘Humma Humma’ song, people were left a little perplexed. While many called out people involved in the making of the film for improvising what is an AR Rehman gem, there were also others who really liked how the evergreen song was given a groovy spin. While that’s one version of the song that has got the people talking, the ever-creative Netizens have gifted us another version — that with Baba Ramdev in it!

You don’t believe us yet? You will, once you watch the video.

The funny spoof shows popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev ‘rapping’ to ‘Humma Humma’ during an interview. And do try not to hit the ground laughing!

Not only that, we also have the Patanjali founder doing some really cool asanas – well-timed to the beats of the song.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the new ‘Humma Humma’ song featuring Ramdev? Let us know in the comments section below.

