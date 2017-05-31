WATCH: This Baahubali scene in ‘Chinese’ is brilliant; you will never say Kattappa the same way again

There’s no way you’ll forget the way Sivagami calls out to Kattappa in Mandarin! There’s no way you’ll forget the way Sivagami calls out to Kattappa in Mandarin!

Baahubali 2 fever is still on in full swing, especially since after becoming the first film to gross Rs1,500 crore at the Box Office, people are now wondering if the Rs2,000 crore glass ceiling would also be broken. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus hasn’t only won hearts in India, but globally as well. Well, as the second part creates waves, a certain clip from The Beginning is being widely shared online and on WhatsApp – but this one is in Mandarin (Chinese)!

The scene is when Sivagami takes a baby Amarendra Baahubali and assumes control over the Mahishmati kingdom with Kattappa’s help. You really need to hear the way Kattappa’s name is pronounced in Mandarin, you may never be able to pronounce it the same way again, or at least not without remembering this one.

Though not as widely shared, here’s another clip of the war scene from the first part, also in Mandarin.

