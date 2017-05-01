WATCH: Awkward moment when mom and son end up on kiss cam, leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing!

“Thant’s my MOM!”(Source: Milwaukee Bucks/ Twitter) “Thant’s my MOM!”(Source: Milwaukee Bucks/ Twitter)

In the US, watching a game as an audience can also get you lot of attention, thanks to ‘Kiss Cam’. Yes, a camera that projects couples onto a giant screen in the centre of the court and encourages them to smooch for the audience! And no matter how adventurous it sounds, it sometimes might get a little awkward too. It’s random how the camera focus to any two adjacent seats — you could be sitting beside a perfect stranger too. But this time, it got a tad bit weird, when the camera landed on a man who was sitting next to his mother!

Yes, you can surely imagine his plight. The incident happened at a Milwaukee Bucks‏ game in Wisconsin recently. The expression of the man is hilarious as soon as he saw himself on the big screen. He can be seen shaking his head as he mouthed “that’s my mom”. But the best part was the reaction of the lady.

Check out the video here.

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324… pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

The uneasy moment led a laughing riot on Twitter and Tweeple were left in splits.

@Bucks Lol give her a peck on her cheek Come on man — In God’s Hands® (@djkraw1) April 28, 2017

@Bucks @smithedd16 that’s the stuff your nightmares are made of. I’m dying. 😂 — Miki Smith (@MikiSmith6) April 28, 2017

@Bucks Haha that’s your mom! Just give her a kiss on a cheek :) no one asks to use tongue 😂 — Jolanta🎀 (@Aleksejevna91) April 30, 2017

@Bucks I so needed this today. So funny 💚💚💚 — Jeanette Clark (@JClark0925) April 29, 2017

Can’t get any weirder, right?

