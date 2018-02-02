WATCH: Probe ordered after video of Saudi couple dancing on streets goes viral

Onlookers captured the couple dancing on the streets of Abha and soon the video went viral. (Source: Youtube) Onlookers captured the couple dancing on the streets of Abha and soon the video went viral. (Source: Youtube)

A couple in Saudi Arabia broke into an impromptu dance performance on the street as passersby captured the moment on their mobile phone. As soon as the video went on social media platforms it went viral and grabbed the attention of the authorities, who deemed the gestures ‘unIslamic’. The authorities have now initiated an investigation and called for prosecutions. The viral footage was reportedly shot in a street in the city of Abha, in south-west Saudi Arabia recently and took social media by storm.

According to reports in local newspaper, the widely circulated videos prompted the governor of Asir province, Prince Faisal bin Khaled, to order an investigation. In the official statement, the head of the Princes’ media and communications office, Saad Al Thabet said the couple must be arrested. “The couple’s ‘unethical behaviour’ is contrary to ‘Islamic etiquette, customs and traditions’ said the spokesman, ” a report by the Daily Mail added.

Watch the video here:

