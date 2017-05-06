WATCH: Australian man uses crab’s claw to open beer bottle!

Necessity is mother of innovation! (Source: Aussie Comedy/ Facebook) Necessity is mother of innovation! (Source: Aussie Comedy/ Facebook)

Many a time we just don’t find the right thing at the right time, like a bottle opener when we need to open a bottle of beer. While a few may opt for their teeth to open the cap, one man in Australia took help from a big crab! Yes, the crab uses its claws to knock open the bottle.

The video uploaded on a Facebook group called Aussie Comedy shows a film taking help from a crab in an ice box. The footage shows the man holding a bottle of Victoria Bitter beer and the crab wraps a claw around the cap. Just then the man pulls back the bottle, causing it to open. Smart, indeed.

The person who shot the video also nicknamed the crab as a “Pilbara bottle opener”, which suggests that the video may have originated from the Pilbara region in Western Australia.

The video has gone viral now with over a million views generating a mixed reaction from the Netizens.

