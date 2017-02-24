WATCH: This viral video of an Aussie teen snake rescue with bare hands is mindblowing

The teenager’s father claim he has been rescuing snakes since he was five! (Source: Yogi McDougall/ Facebook) The teenager’s father claim he has been rescuing snakes since he was five! (Source: Yogi McDougall/ Facebook)

Teenagers might often do some odd jobs to earn some pocket money, but rescuing snakes before school — that’s certainly not the side job that one would consider doing.

Well, 14-year-old Oli Wardrope, from Seventeen Seventy in Queensland has the ‘scary’ job of extracting huge snakes, and he does it with nothing but his bare hands!

WATCH: Man slowly massages a tennis ball out of snake’s mouth

The teenager has been filmed wrestling a two-metre carpet python from the undercarriage of a car using nothing and the video was posted on Facebook that has now gone viral. The nail-biting video shows the boy laying on his back underneath the vehicle as he extends his hands up inside the bodywork of a Cruiser to get the serpent. The reptile’s tail dangles down across his face and chest before finally, getting a grip on its head. “I’ve got his head”, he can he heard in the video before pulling out a huge python with his gloved fingers.

ALSO READ | Meet Manisha, the 18-yr-old who survived 34 snakebites over last 3 years!

The young lad retracts the mighty python and puts him in a bag. His dad, Chazza Wardrope summed it up nicely on Facebook, saying, “That’s my boy! Been wrangling snakes since he was five!”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd