Trending News

WATCH: This viral video of an Aussie teen snake rescue with bare hands is mindblowing

What a boy!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 24, 2017 3:46 pm
australia, snake, snake video, australia snake video, australia snake boy, teenager rescue snake with bare hands, shocking python videos, viral snake videos, trending news, latest news, indian express The teenager’s father claim he has been rescuing snakes since he was five! (Source: Yogi McDougall/ Facebook)

Teenagers might often do some odd jobs to earn some pocket money, but rescuing snakes before school — that’s certainly not the side job that one would consider doing.

Well, 14-year-old Oli Wardrope, from Seventeen Seventy in Queensland has the ‘scary’ job of extracting huge snakes, and he does it with nothing but his bare hands!

WATCH: Man slowly massages a tennis ball out of snake’s mouth

The teenager has been filmed wrestling a two-metre carpet python from the undercarriage of a car using nothing and the video was posted on Facebook that has now gone viral. The nail-biting video shows the boy laying on his back underneath the vehicle as he extends his hands up inside the bodywork of a Cruiser to get the serpent. The reptile’s tail dangles down across his face and chest before finally, getting a grip on its head. “I’ve got his head”, he can he heard in the video before pulling out a huge python with his gloved fingers.

ALSO READ | Meet Manisha, the 18-yr-old who survived 34 snakebites over last 3 years!

The young lad retracts the mighty python and puts him in a bag. His dad, Chazza Wardrope summed it up nicely on Facebook, saying, “That’s my boy! Been wrangling snakes since he was five!”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 24: Latest News