WATCH: As BMC-RJ Malishka tussle continues, José Covaco and RJ Raunac are killing it with their sarcasm!

From celebrities to opposition parties, RJ Malishka has got support from everyone. From celebrities to opposition parties, RJ Malishka has got support from everyone.

The monsoon season is both a boon and a bane. While the dip in temperatures after scorching heat is a relief, the flooded streets and traffic snarls are great pains. Coupled with potholes in the roads, there is no dearth of woes. And no matter how much administrations promise to fix the roads before the deluge, they never get done. So naturally, when Mumbai RJ Malishka Mendonsa made a spoof video, even though everyone laughed, it irked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body that runs Mumbai with a budget bigger than some small states of the country.

After the video, ‘Mumbai tula BMC var bharosa nahi kay’ (Mumbai, don’t you trust BMC?) went viral, one Shiv Sena youth leader urged the civic body to sue Malishka and the FM channel for defaming the civic body. In a move that smacked of payback for the video, the BMC asked the RJ to pay a fine and even slapped a notice on her for a mosquito-breeding spot found at her home in Bandra.

The RJ retorted with sarcasm and said she has six more songs ready for the BMC! “6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York😈I’m a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently and back soon 😈 #Mumbai.”

6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York😈I’m a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently and back soon 😈 #Mumbai. — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) July 20, 2017

Now several others have supported Malishka and created their own parody videos that have left everyone in splits. Red FM has been using the hashtag #ISupportMalishka and their team in New Delhi has come up with another hilarious version of the #SonuSong. RJ Raunac and his team can be seen singing the song and arguing for freedom of speech.

Watch video here

And in Mumbai, comedian and TV host José Covaco has come out in support of the RJ and made his own pothole video. His sarcastic take on the entire controversy with a straight face has left everyone on Twitter ROFL-ing and people couldn’t agree more.

I checked on a few areas near Bandra myself. Shame on these Mumbai citizens constantly blaming our authorities for things like potholes. pic.twitter.com/RuidDTO4Lo — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) July 21, 2017

Both videos are viral and people are pledging their support to the RJ. While RJ Raunac’s video has garnered over 1 million views, at the time of writing, Covaco’s video on Twitter has more than 11,000 likes.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd