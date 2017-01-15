WATCH: Arbab Khizer Hayat, Pakistan’s Hulk, stops a moving tractor with his hands

The 6ft 3in man wants to become a weightlifting champion. (Source: Youtube) The 6ft 3in man wants to become a weightlifting champion. (Source: Youtube)

Ever since Marvel comics introduced Hulk in the early 1960s, fans have been amazed by his valour and not so much by his rage. And ever since the charismatic comic character made its way to the movies, fans were awed by his gallant portrayal.

Now, what if you came across a real-life Hulk? Well, videos of a man, who is popularly known as Pakistan’s hulk man, has gone viral. A video shows the 25-year-old man pulling a tractor by a rope as the vehicle tries to reverse. The man – identified as Arbab Khizer Hayat – weighs a whopping 435.5kg and claims to be the world’s strongest man, reports the Dail Mail UK.

According to the report, the 6ft 3in man wants to become a weightlifting champion. “My aim to become the champion. I am thankful to God for giving me this body. It is a matter of time before I get into the world weightlifting arena,” the report adds.

Hayat also has an interesting diet and consumes 10,000 calories a day. His daily meals included at least 36 eggs for breakfast, 5 litres of milk and around 3kg of meat. Despite his enormous weight, thankfully there has not been any health complications.

A resident of Mardan in Pakistan, Hayat says he started gaining weight and turned bulky during his teenage years. “I started gaining weight in my teens but I realised that I wanted to get into weightlifting and strongman championships. So I continued to put on weight,” Hayat says.

There may be doubt about him being the strongest man in the world, but irrespective of that he is a star in his country. The report adds that hundreds turn up at his door daily to click a “selfie” with the Hulk.

