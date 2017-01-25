WATCH: Another video of bride shaking a leg at her wedding goes viral

This bride’s video has gone viral/ Screenshot This bride’s video has gone viral/ Screenshot

What is it with dancing bride videos going viral? Remember the last video that went viral in which the bride danced her way to the stage? The video was posted on Facebook by a user and spread like wildfire. It had millions of views within days of uploading but what did the video have! A beautiful bride breaking stereotypes of looking a little shy while walking in front of hundreds of people.

A similar video has gone viral on social media which shows a bride dancing to this famous Punjabi dance number ‘Dhol Jageero Da’ on the dance floor all by herself. The 37-second video has garnered over 1 million views within four days.

In fact, the most interesting part about the video is that it was apparently trending in many countries, including Canada and Australia. People on YouTube just couldn’t understand why though. “Why is this trending in Australia?”, “top10 trending in Philippines” and “Why is this trending in Nepal in #28?” were some of the questions people left in the comments section. However, someone perhaps figured it out. “this vedio has accidently got trending in many countries including india may be the you tube staff is facing any technical problem (sic)” wrote a user.

Watch video.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd