WATCH: Aussie fisherman fights off shark in a spine-chilling video

Shark attack! (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube) Shark attack! (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube)

An Aussie fisherman had a close shave while fishing off the coast of Port Pirie in south Australia when he found himself in a tug of war with a 10-feet great white shark. In 17-second spine-chilling video, the fisherman is seen trying to desperately release the fishing net clenched by the shark.

However, David Wilks didn’t even flinch for a moment when the cheeky white pointer grabbed his net with his razor-sharp teeth. The 46-year-old’s son Nic captured the unbelievable footage of the 300 kg animal refusing to let go even after Wilks jabbed it on the nose and attempted to pull the net from its clutches. “We had set out net off to catch snapper when we realised there was a white pointer swimming inside and eating the fish,” Nic said.

Watch the video here.

Spine-chilling!

