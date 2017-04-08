WATCH: Angry chimpanzee throws poop in granny’s face

The animal was reportedly annoyed by the crowd. (Source: Representational image/ Pixabay) The animal was reportedly annoyed by the crowd. (Source: Representational image/ Pixabay)

Monkeys and chimpanzees are known for their mischievous tricks. From stealing to vandalism, they are real pranksters! One such malicious activity has made a chimpanzee famous in Michigan. The chimpanzee at John Ball Zoo threw faeces at the visitors’ stand and one shot got plastered on the nose of a poor old woman.

What’s more, the entire incident was recorded by a zookeeper at the zoo in Grand Rapids, and it will leave you in splits. It all started when the chimp got annoyed by the onlookers, and then all of a sudden, it swung its right arm between its legs and hurled out poop at them. “It got grandma!” one witness exclaimed as the woman stood in disbelief.

The video was uploaded on YouTube and has gone viral with over two million views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

