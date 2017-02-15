WATCH: ‘America first, India second: Because no one loves you like we do’

This is yuge! Plus, it comes during Valentine’s Week! This is yuge! Plus, it comes during Valentine’s Week!

If, over the past couple of weeks, you haven’t yet seen a single America First but Who’s Second video, then let us tell you… you’ve been missing something so good. So, so good. It’s yuge! Because after the 45th President of America told his countrymen and women – not once, but twice – that for Donald Trump, it’s America First… the rest of the world went scrambling to take up the second spot.

It started with the Netherlands putting out an ‘America First, Netherlands Second’ video, which was great. So great that the great wall of China would look small. #JustKidding. However, that set off a trend with one country after another coming up with their pitch on why they deserve to be second.

But, then, let’s face it… no one does second like India does. And we’re BFFs with America any way, didn’t you know?! So, it was only time before we had an Indian version of ‘America First, India Second’, and now we do. From being the second most populated country in the world, and let’s not forget Kama Sutra, yoga, the guy from Seven-11, Sunder Pichai, oh… and the best pollution in the world.

But let’s not expose all here. Watch the video…

