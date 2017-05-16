WATCH: Alligator attacks two lions; you’ll be shocked to see who wins

Known for their vigour and power, lions have been crowned as the ‘King of the Jungle’. Ruling over the wilderness, lions are the second largest living cats after tigers. But, how powerful are they really? Two lions, who were cooling off in a river in the forest, found themselves in a tricky situation when an alligator suddenly pounced on one of them. What happened next will leave you in shock.

Within seconds, the run-in turned into a gruelling combat. A video captured at the Wilderness Safaris’ King’s Pool camp in Botswana shows how the bigger one stood up for his little friend and fought back when they were attacked while taking a dip in the Linyanti river. But, ultimately, who wins?

Watch the video here.

“The younger one stepped into the water and they both cautiously looked around, before turning back. We thought they would come back out of the water but then we saw the younger one going back in. Our guide saw a crocodile on the right and we saw the older one look at the croc. Again we thought they would turn back but the younger one kept going in deeper. The older one hesitated and then followed him in. As they swim across the crocodile speeds up and while we all watched with our hearts in our mouths, the younger lion was attacked by the crocodile. The older one then attacks the crocodile and effectively saves his younger brother before going under the water. The younger one started swimming back and we thought the older one was gone, but then we saw him pull himself into the reeds – incredibly they both survived with no injuries!” the caption of the video reads. Check out another video to see the how the lions survived on either sides of the banks.

Watch the video here.

“Later in the day the older brother made it back to the Botswana side and found his brother so all ended well!” the caption finally says.

