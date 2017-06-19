WATCH: Ali Zafar’s fitting reply to those making fun of Pakistan’s English is a must watch

Sometime ago, many Internet users made fun of Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s English. (Source: Ali Zafar/Facebook) Sometime ago, many Internet users made fun of Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s English. (Source: Ali Zafar/Facebook)

Unless you have been living under a huge rock, you’d know that the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 ended with Pakistan’s epic win against India. Before the team went on to win the match, many – including those in India – trolled and took jibes at the team’s English-speaking skills, more after a video of Sarfraz Ahmed hesitating to talk to English channel reporters went viral. While many supported the skipper and reminded trolls how ‘English is not the mark of efficiency’, others continued with their troll game. But now after the historic win, Pakistani song-writer and actor Ali Zafar took to Facebook to post a video on how proud he was of the team, and gave a fitting reply to those making fun of their communication skills. “Agar gore hamaari tarah Urdu nahi bol sakte, to usi tarah hum unki jaise angrezi nahi bol sakte (Just like how the whites cannot speak Urdu fluently like us, we cannot speak English like they do)”, he says in the clip.

