WATCH: Akshay Kumar loves this HILARIOUS spoof of Toilet Ek Prem Katha by KIDS!

There is no better compliment for a spoof-maker than when the creators of the original compliment your work, and that is exactly what happened when these bunch of kids made a spoof of Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The five-member star cast that recreates the original movie trailer with their version of visuals will leave you ROFL-ing for sure. It’s been done so well, that it even left Kumar LOL-ing, as he shared the video on Twitter with the comment, “This is hilarious Fun-tastic job by the kids! Thank you for making and sharing”.

The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is a satire supporting the government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, and is loosely based on the real-life story of a 19-year-old girl who fled her husband’s home because it had no toilet.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release on August 11, 2017.

