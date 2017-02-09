WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav and Narendra Modi in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees trailer makes for brilliant viewing

“Akhilesh Yadav in and as Raees” “Akhilesh Yadav in and as Raees”

Among all the five states that go to poll this month, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has a whole host of drama and surprise what with party politics coming to the forefront, along with state and national players. The state has a gripping political history and social fabric with minority communities playing a major role. The ongoing tiff within the ruling Samajwadi Party is expected to act in unprecedented ways; adding to that is the alliance with the Congress. The Bhartiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party are actively campaigning to make a mark and the political pundits are having a hard time commenting on the win.

Amid the charged battle, a hilarious video is doing the rounds on social media which is a brilliant spoof of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees trailer, featuring Akhilesh Yadav as SRK, Dimple Yadav as Mahira Khan and none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now, whether the end of elections will be a triumphant SP or BJP or none, we’ll have to wait till March 1 and watch.

Meanwhile, watch this video that’s gone viral.

