WATCH: When Ajinkya Rahane got Steve Smith to go full-on Marathi ahead of IPL

Aussie skipper Steve Smith might have gotten himself into a bit of a controversy during the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, but he’s winning hearts now with this traditional Maratha attire, as he preps himself to captain the Rising Pune Supergiants for this IPL season. And given the fact that he’s taken the reins from none other than MS Dhoni, it’s no surprise that he’s pulling all the stops to garner support from Punekars.

In a picture that’s being widely shared, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane presents Smith in a Puneri avatar. Shared by the team’s official Twitter handle, with the caption: “What do you think of @stevesmith49 ‘s new Puneri avatar? We are loving it!”

What do you think of @stevesmith49 ‘s new Puneri avatar? We are loving it! ?? pic.twitter.com/HnxV5dQR6a — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) 3 April 2017

And here’s the video in which Smith adorably says, “aaplya team la support kara”, in Marathi.

Steve Smith emotional connect with Puneites??and that too in Local language Marathi?????? pic.twitter.com/EEd7nZhf7Z — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) 4 April 2017

Well, we’re loving this avatar as well!

