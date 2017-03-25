WATCH: AirAsia flight attendant dancing to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ will get your feet tapping

Giving Britney Spears a tough competition! (Source: @FarhanRzman/Twitter) Giving Britney Spears a tough competition! (Source: @FarhanRzman/Twitter)

While work can take a toll on our energy, we should never allow it to whisk away the fun element from our lives. Keeping up the liveliness in life, an AirAsia flight attendant has recreated the famous Britney Spears’ song ‘Toxic’.

A Twitter video shared by @FarhanRzman shows the attendant named Assraf Nasir replicating the famed singer in more wonderful ways than one in an empty flight. Nasir starts the epic performance by using the flight’s intercom and is also seen pushing forward an empty trolley along the aisle – reminding us of the popular 2003 song. Meanwhile the clip that has gone viral with over 6500 retweets has even got the founder of AirAsia Tony Fernandes laud Nasir. On his Instagram account, Fernandes says, “Assraf Nasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves.”

Watch the video.

