WATCH: AIB’s Tanmay Bhat rants about exams in India, and it brings back school memories

School time is one of the most amazing times in our lives. However, when it’s time for exams, most kids wish they could hide under a rock or run away somewhere to avoid it. With so much to memorise and learn, it becomes difficult to cope up with the pressure and some students take to cheating or just idling away while sitting in the exam hall.

Does it sound similar to your life? Well, exam time also brings some hilarious moments that stay etched in minds as unforgettable memories. Taking a few such examples, AIB’s Tanmay Bhat took to rant about the examination system in India. “Rambled about what it’s like to give an examination in India,” he wrote and posted a video.

