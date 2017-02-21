WATCH: After IIT-Roorkee students, Sunny Deol-Raveena Tandon’s dance on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is going viral

Bollywood seems to have taken quite a liking to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You. (Source: Daily Social/Facebook) Bollywood seems to have taken quite a liking to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You. (Source: Daily Social/Facebook)

Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You has taken the world by storm ever since its release in January this year. So much so, even IIT-Roorkee students, who are otherwise known for getting the highest placement offers in the country, made a Valentine’s Day special dance video on the song — literally breaking the Internet thereafter!

ALSO READ | VIDEO: IIT-Roorkee students dance to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ and it’s going viral because it’s brilliant

Going by the looks of it, it seems even Sunny Deol couldn’t resist. Yes, Sheeran’s Shape Of You fever has bit Bollywood too! Well, not exactly, but this spoof video of Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon breaking a move or two on the peppy number is nothing less than hilarious! Shared by Daily Social, a Facebook page, the dance moves and the music beats are in so much sync, that you’d kinda be convinced that this could be the original video after all! Don’t believe us?

Watch the video here.

For the uninitiated, the video clip is from a song in the 1998 movie Salaakhen called Jiyara Dhak Dhak Dhak Dhak Bole.

Also watch the hugely viral, IIT-Roorkee students’ video here.

