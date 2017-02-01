WATCH: Adorable Indian bride and groom enter their wedding — on hoverboards!

This duo is adorable! (Source: Karan Bhatia)YouTube) This duo is adorable! (Source: Karan Bhatia)YouTube)

Weddings for Indians are usually a grand affair. From the elaborate and week-long rituals to obsessing over even the minor details of the wedding venues, food and wardrobes, drama is are never off the tables in Indian weddings. Excited brides and bridegrooms to be, try to make sure they add that extra element of fun to make their day the most memorable. Taking a leaf from the quintessential Indian wedding and improvising on it, this Indian couple decided to make a ‘hatke’ entry into their weddings — wheeling themselves in on self-balancing hoverboards!

A video of the bride and the groom, based out of Auckland, is doing the rounds of the Internet now, because it’s absolutely adorable — taking goofy relationship goals to a new level! Dressed in a beautiful red lehenga, the video shows the bride along with her sherwani-clad, just as cool groom enter the venue doing the quintessential wedding bhangra moves on the hoverboards.

And this Indian couple is not the only one giving the traditional weddings their own spin. Recently, a couple got married under the sea in Kerala, making it the first underwater wedding in India. The couple – Nikil Pawar from Maharashtra and Eunika Pogran – in their wedding attire and scuba gear exchanged rings and specially designed garlands made of shells undersea in a brief ceremony.

