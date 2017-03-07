WATCH: Adele stops concert to fight off mosquito and it’s hilarious!

Those pesky bloodsuckers have no sense, we say! Those pesky bloodsuckers have no sense, we say!

We love Adele live in concert. That’s not only because of her mellifluous voice but also there is no telling how she’s suddenly going to react to something, making it possibly the most memorable performance you’ve ever attended. take the recent concert in Brisbane, Australia, for instance. Who would have thought the singer would actually stop her show midway because she was harassed by some pesky mosquitoes on stage?!

Yes, THAT happened.

The horrid bloodsuckers obviously had no sense of time and place, and took to irritating the Hello singer, sending her into a complete panic. Adele frantically flailing her hands trying to get rid of those mosquitoes is almost as entertaining as watching her perform.

Watch the video here.

