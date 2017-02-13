Watch: Planning a pre-wedding photo shoot? Please don’t! In fact, see this video first!

This hilarious video will make you reconsider your decision for a pre-wedding shoot. (Source: Abish Mathew/Youtube) This hilarious video will make you reconsider your decision for a pre-wedding shoot. (Source: Abish Mathew/Youtube)

Weddings are a celebration of a union of two people in love. But with the recent trends, it seems it’s not a matter of hearts any more and more of something that appeals to the eyes and to be precise what garners more likes and comments. And with the craze of DSLRs and candid photography, it has now stretched it’s domain into pre- and post-weddings too.

And it’s not just Bollywood and TV celebs that have elaborate pre-wedding shoots these days, many of your friends getting hitched this season have probably done it of planning to do it soon.

But, before they do, it’s advisable to take a look at this parody one. Stand-up comedian Abish Mathew’s latest video take on pre-wedding videos is a must watch. The hilarious video highlighting the awkward poses, cheesy romance and the inevitable slo-mo running is spot on.

Yes, no matter how beautiful Bipasha Basu or Neil Nitin Mukesh may appear in their pre-wedding shoots, this side of social media culture is hard to ignore.

Watch video here

Mathew says, “It is so cringe worthy, I had to detox myself with some Taher Shah.” Do you agree?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd