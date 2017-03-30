Watch: A parched King Cobra drinking water from a water bottle has left the world dumbstruck

The King Cobra had entered the village in search of water. The King Cobra had entered the village in search of water.

With global warming and rising temperature, shrinking forest covers — animals face the brunt of it all more than humans. With summer almost here, many areas in India have already started seeing severe water crisis and few have been already declared as drought-hit regions. And Karnataka’s Kaiga township is certainly one of the worst affected regions, so much that even a King Cobra drank water from a bottle to quench its thirst.

Yes, a mind-blogging clip has gone viral where a 12-foot-long poisonous King Cobra is seen gulping down water from a pet bottle. The venomous snake entered the village in its quest for water and was seen hovering around a water dispenser. The village called in forest officials and the police for help. After the thirsty reptile was rescued, one of the brave officials extended a bottle of water. To everyone’s surprise, the exhausted snake drank the water from the bottle.

