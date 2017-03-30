Trending News

Watch: A parched King Cobra drinking water from a water bottle has left the world dumbstruck

The video has not only stunned people around the world but has also raised serious concerns about global warming.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:March 30, 2017 12:34 pm
cobra, cobra drinking water, cobra drinking water from bottle, snake drinking water, snake drinking water from bottle, karnataka, india snake drinking water from bottle, viral videos, india news, latest news, indian express The King Cobra had entered the village in search of water.

With global warming and rising temperature, shrinking forest covers — animals face the brunt of it all more than humans. With summer almost here, many areas in India have already started seeing severe water crisis and few have been already declared as drought-hit regions. And Karnataka’s Kaiga township is certainly one of the worst affected regions, so much that even a King Cobra drank water from a bottle to quench its thirst.

Yes, a mind-blogging clip has gone viral where a 12-foot-long poisonous King Cobra is seen gulping down water from a pet bottle. The venomous snake entered the village in its quest for water and was seen hovering around a water dispenser. The village called in forest officials and the police for help. After the thirsty reptile was rescued, one of the brave officials extended a bottle of water. To everyone’s surprise, the exhausted snake drank the water from the bottle.

 

