WATCH: A R Rehman’s hit song ‘Urvashi’ gets a ‘feminist’ remix and it’s mindblowing

This Urvashi version is a fitting reply to the society’s hypocritical standards when it comes to women. (Source: Breakthrough/Facebook) This Urvashi version is a fitting reply to the society’s hypocritical standards when it comes to women. (Source: Breakthrough/Facebook)

A R Rehman’s Urvashi Urvashi continued to be hummed by many of his fans worldwide. The song was not just a hit, it generated a cult following. While odes to popular songs like these generally tend to fall flat (if the general reactions to OK Jaanu’s version of Humma Humma are anything to go by), a new version of the groovy Rehman number is now going viral. And it seems, at just the right time. CBFC recently banned the theatrical release of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ in India for being “lady oriented”. This Urvashi version is a slap on the face of the society’s hypocritical standards and the stereotypes they continue to harbour when it comes to women.

ALSO READ | Twitterati lose their cool after CBFC banned ‘Lipstick under my Burkha’ for being ‘lady oriented’

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd