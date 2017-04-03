WATCH: This video of a deer jumping over biker to cross a road has the Internet glued

Oh boy, isn’t that scary? (Source: Viral Videos Club/Youtube) Oh boy, isn’t that scary? (Source: Viral Videos Club/Youtube)

While man-animal collisions are not new, this dangerous encounter of a motorcyclist with a deer is something you don’t see very often.

A Youtube video that’s being widely shared online by multiple users shows a group of bikers riding along a road – reportedly in the outskirts of Alexandria, Virginia – when suddenly a big deer rushes across the road and jumps over one of the motorcyclists. The biker crashes down because of the unexpected face-off while the deer lands safely from the leap. Interestingly, the accident happens right after the bikers ride past a ‘deer crossing’ sign. However, the biker doesn’t seem to have faced any major injuries as he says that he is fine upon being asked by a co-biker.

The video, although recorded in September 2015, started garnering wide attention only after many media houses shared it recently.

Watch the video.

