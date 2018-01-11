WATCH: This incomplete love story will leave you empty at first, but will fill you with hope

Broken heart? Don’t feel blue, life goes on! (Source: Tape A Tale/YouTube) Broken heart? Don’t feel blue, life goes on! (Source: Tape A Tale/YouTube)

Did you ever fall for a person as a child who could never be a part of your life? Even though first love is mostly bound to fail, people do have a soft corner for the special one in their heart. Thanks to social media, nowadays there are many ways of keeping a tab on that person too (no, not in a stalker kind of way). Such was the story of Sylvina Jennifer, who ended up falling for a guy she met when she was just ten years old.

She met him at a wedding ceremony and the two bonded quite well. Although they kept in touch for a while, the conversation soon faded and she never expected it to revive. Fast forwarding to 2011, Jennifer’s parents were approached by that same guy’s parents asking for their daughter’s hand. However, as she was quite unprepared for marriage and wanted to fall in love first, she rejected the proposal. Soon, the guy was engaged, and things fell apart. Jennifer’s unfinished love story and how one continues to live even though people who matter the most don’t stay in their lives teaches an important lesson.

Watch the video here:

