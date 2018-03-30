WATCH: Friend or foe? Single cheetah cub gets puppy as a playmate

At the age of five, the zoo will be pairing him to increase the cheetah population. (Source: National Zoo & Aquarium Canberra/Facebook) At the age of five, the zoo will be pairing him to increase the cheetah population. (Source: National Zoo & Aquarium Canberra/Facebook)

While it isn’t rare to come across friendly cats and dogs, who are known to be rivals, it is quite uncommon to see a cheetah cub being amiable with a puppy. Four-month-old Solo, who is a cheetah cub seems to be quite fond of a pup named Zama. According to an ABC News report, Solo was born without any siblings and as mothers have difficulty producing milk for a single cub, zookeepers Aline Ijsselmuiden and Kyle Macdonald started looking after the cub. “I would wake up three times a night to feed him,” Ijsselmuiden told the news company.

However, with time, the zookeepers realised that humans could not provide the cub with the care and affection it needed. To bring the balance, the cub was soon introduced to a border collie-cross named Zama. “If they have litter mates, that’s the age when a lot of the play will start to happen, but if they’re by themselves, they need someone,” Macdonald told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Zama was brought in to make sure that the cheetah cub was able to relate to another species mentally and physically. “Having someone to play with is very important, both physically and mentally, so we got Zama in and they’ve been growing up together ever since,” he stated in the same report. Solo was born at Canberra’s National Zoo and Aquarium and is the first cheetah to be born in the zoo. At the age of five, the zoo will be pairing him to increase the cheetah population.

