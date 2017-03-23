Trending News

WATCH: A bull’s 11-inch horn goes inside a bullfighter’s butt in this painful video

The painful ordeal took place in Mexico City on Monday, and the man had to be admitted to a hospital with immediate effect.

Bullfighting — a tussle between a man and a bull — is a physical contest in which the human tries to put a bull out of action according to a set of rules. It is quite a popular tournament that has diverse styles and cultural aspects in different parts of the world.

In a shocking incident during one of the bullfights, a man was severely injured when a bull’s horn pierced his rear side. The 11-inch horn went up his backside, and the man had to be admitted to a hospital with immediate effect.

The painful ordeal took place in Mexico City on Monday, according to New York Post. The video has been shared on YouTube and has collected more than 430,000 views at the time of writing.

Tragic!

