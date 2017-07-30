WATCH: This video of a desi ‘rock’ performance is so bad that it is good

The video has 10,000 reactions on Facebook at the time of writing. (Source: Hider Hasbi/Facebook) The video has 10,000 reactions on Facebook at the time of writing. (Source: Hider Hasbi/Facebook)

Music, as is often said, has a language of its own. You don’t need to necessarily understand or comprehend the words or language to appreciate it. Music, one can say, traverses language barriers. It is indeed a beautiful thought except that sometimes the limits are stretched too far and all meanings are blurred, literally. If you don’t agree, then you ought to watch the video we chanced upon. An Indonesian song titled Lagu merawat segala penyakit vol. 2, that roughly translates to ‘Songs care for all ailments’ is going viral. There are four musicians in the video who relentlessly and uselessly (?) head bang, try to appear singing and give a ‘rock performance’. And before you try to understand what exactly is happening, you can see a tiger prancing about on screen, indicating their love and respect for the animal.

Watch the video here

As is evident, these performers may not know their music, but they clearly know their fashion. The video was shared by Facebook user Hider Hasbi, and has over 10,000 reactions at the time of writing. But let’s just add the song does not care for ailments, not one bit.

