WATCH: In demonetised, cash-strapped India, Gujarat folk singers get showered with Rs 40 lakh!

Amid the plethora of demonetisation woes-related headlines that have been dominating news ever since the fateful evening of November 8, there have been a few headlines that have been in stark contrast to the wave of cashless distraught that has plagued most people around the country. Be it the Rs 500-crore wedding of Karnataka tycoon G Janardhana Reddy’s daughter or the time when BJP leaders from MP were recorded throwing money on dancers at times of demonetisation.

And let’s not even get started on the countless times lakhs of Rs 2,000 notes have been seized across the country.

Such news unsurprisingly make us raise an sceptical eyebrow, questioning what really is the actual state of affairs in Indian economy, and whether the cash crunch seems to have avoided a select few.

The most recent has been a video that has surfaced from a musical event in Navsari, Gujarat. Shared by news network ANI, the short clip shows people generously showering Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes on a folk singer. And, though, that wouldn’t raise as many eyebrows, the fact that the amount showered is estimated to be around Rs 40 lakh!

The event was apparently organised by the Shri Gurjar Kshatriya Kadia Samaj on Sunday (December 25). The organisers apparently claimed that the money collected during the program will be used for social work.

Earlier, new Rs 2000 notes were showered on folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi in the Palanpur area of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The event was organised by the Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple.

Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, people started expressing their outrage at the practice, while others said it was nothing new. Some even saw the possiblity of a career change, as one tweet read: “I m trying to listen carefully the song. Planning to leave the job n start singing same song. what a shower of currency notes !”

