WATCH: 40 construction workers come out of a six-seat van!

Have you seen anything more strange? (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube) Have you seen anything more strange? (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube)

How many can fit in a six-seat van? Well, the question seems rhetorical. In a six-seat van, six people can fit, and if pushed to an extreme case scenario perhaps it can accommodate seven people. But imagine 40 people coming out, one after the other. The idea may sound too bizarre to be real, but as they say truth is stranger than fiction. In a recent footage taken by traffic police in China, one can see around 40 men, possibly construction workers, coming out of an overloaded van. As per report, the traffic police in southwest China’s Chongqing caught the vehicle on April 30 and quite fittingly fined the driver for overloading.

You can watch the video here.

