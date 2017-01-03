Watch: 4-yr-old explains what is the problem of New Year’s resolutions and Internet just loves it!

The adorable video has been uploaded and shared extensively across social media platforms. (Source: Tingman/Youtube) The adorable video has been uploaded and shared extensively across social media platforms. (Source: Tingman/Youtube)

It’s the New Year and with the hope of a new begging and fresh start we dream to make it better and happier. It’s a time of fun, celebrations and also the mandatory ritual of resolutions! Yes, every year along with all the merriment and excitement, what follows is a resolution. Sometimes the unfinished desires and sometimes the bad habits that curtail us — no matter what it is we either leave it half way or forget making it in the first place. No matter what, there is always a pressure — first of choosing a new one every time and second following it.

And if you are kind who always aim for the most difficult aka unattainable ones only to make yourself feel more miserable, this is what you need to watch. A video that explains exactly what the New Year resolutions do you and how it won’t just happen with a blink of an eye. and most importantly it’s okay if it doesn’t work out.

Well, we have counselled ourselves before by saying these sagacious words but it coming from a four-year-old makes it more meaningful if not awesome.

The little adviser unabashedly agrees she has seen only four new years but understands what the basic problem of these timely resolutions is — “It’s for one time to change”

The adorable little one rightly says, “Keep your resolutions, but go easy on yourself. Will you change? Maybe. But it probably won’t happen in one big moment. It’ll happen in thousands of little moments.”

It is not sure if she is reading from a teleprompter or a cue card, but her gestures and expressions are amazingly convincing and utterly cute!

