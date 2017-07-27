WATCH: 4-yr-old boy bursts into TEARS after stepmom’s EMOTIONAL wedding vows

Awwwww! (Source: YouTube) Awwwww! (Source: YouTube)

Walking down the aisle can be a tough call, especially, if it’s the second time for you. And, if you have a little one who would be welcoming a new parent, it can be all the more nerve-wracking for the child. But, at the wedding ceremony of senior airman in Air Force, Emily Leehan who was getting hitched to Marine Sgt Joshua Newville, things took an emotional turn.

Though the wedding ceremony requires the bride and groom to read out vows to each other, this time Emily had a special set of soul-stirring vows for her future stepson, Gage. The young boy was moved to tears and rushed into her arms. “You have helped shape me into the woman that I am today, and I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you,” she said. The 1-minute 29-second clip has garnered more than 130,000 views online, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Heartwarming, isn’t it?

