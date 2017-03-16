WATCH: Over 2,000 people sweep together in Surat for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to create Guinness World Record

It’s so heartwarming to see so many people gathering up for a cleanliness drive. Source: ANI/Youtube) It’s so heartwarming to see so many people gathering up for a cleanliness drive. Source: ANI/Youtube)

Cleanliness, on any given day, is welcoming in more ways than one. And the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan has added more vigour to the people’s idea of hygiene. With more and more people as well as institutions starting cleanliness drives, we can really picture India as a cleaner country in days to come.

While that might take some time, India has already achieved a feat in the cleanliness domain. As many as 2,104 people got together and swept the ground for 1 minute on March 15 in the Udhana area of Surat, and registered a record in the Guinness book of records. People across all age groups took part in the event, which overtook the one by Mexico, with 1,000 people. A Youtube video shared by ANI shows people queuing up and then entering the venue to get the ball rolling.

