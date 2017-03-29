Trending News

WATCH: 16-yr-old Taekwondo champ breaks 111 slabs with his head; sets world record

Unbelievable!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 29, 2017 1:52 pm
16-year-old breaks Guinness record, bosnia taekwondo champion 111 slabs, 111 slabs in 35 seconds bosnia champion, taekwondo champion breaks 111 slabs in 35 seconds, indian express, indian express news, trending news, trending videos, trending globally The clip shows Ahmetspahic flipping and crushing 16 neatly decked piles of slabs. (Source: David Velosso/YouTube)

A 16-year-old Taekwondo champion recently set a Guinness World Record by breaking 111 concrete slabs using just his head. A video showing Bosnian Kerim Ahmetspahic crushing concrete slabs in just 35 seconds is now going viral, and obviously so! The clip shows Ahmetspahic somersaulting and crushing 16 neatly decked piles of slabs. According to a Daily Mail report, the event took place at Visoko in Bosnia. The video shows the black belt flipping over the piles and smashing the concrete with his head. “I wish to thank all the people who helped me achieve this – my parents and my coach Edin Kajevic,” the black belt champion reportedly said. Reportedly a delegation from the Guinness Book of World records was present at the event.

Watch the video here.

