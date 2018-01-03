Comedian Vir Das wraps up 2017; Twitterati love his biting sarcasm

Vir Das says things how they are. (Source: Vir Das/YouTube) Vir Das says things how they are. (Source: Vir Das/YouTube)

The year 2017 has ended and a new year has started. Yet, there have been several incidents last year that still have us talking. While in one part of the world women were calling out molesters like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, politicians in India were threatening to behead an Indian actor for acting in a film. Along with these there was a proliferation of fake news. Overall the year 2017 was a tumultuous and an eventful year. And comedian Vir Das, who is known to use humour to critique significant events summarised all this in his latest podcast or “potcast” as he refers to it.

The video, where the stand-up comedian calls out news channels, arm-chair critics who express their opinions on social media and of course the media at large seems to have succeeded in impressing people on social media. While one user wrote, “Liked your mature thought process behind the comedy…could not have agreed more,” another wrote, “Like the way you hit the right issues wrapped up in humour ???? we need to open our mind avoid the shit news we are fed and #wakeuptoreality.”

[Disclaimer: There is profanity in the video. Adult discretion is advised]

