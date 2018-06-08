VIDEO: Sehwag’s tweet on how helping someone in need should be a priority is a MUST WATCH

The heart-whelming clip shows a blind woman standing at the edge of a road to cross to the other side. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) The heart-whelming clip shows a blind woman standing at the edge of a road to cross to the other side. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Off the field, Virender Sehwag is mostly known for the witty one-liners and punny jokes that he cracks on his Twitter page. But the man also, every now and then, shares a video/story that would warm the cockles of your hearts. This time, the veteran batsman took to sharing a video on how there are no limitations on how one can help the other. The heart-whelming clip shows a blind woman standing at the edge of a road to cross to the other side. She tries, but hesitates and moves back because of the ongoing traffic on the roads. But she manages to, at the end. How? Thanks to an altruistic monkey, who jumped in to hold her white stick and help her cross to the other side. Moral of the story? If an animal can, then there is nothing stopping you from helping someone in need.

Watch the video here.

We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone. #CompassionZindabad pic.twitter.com/txTMl47ONn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 7, 2018

So adorable, isn’t it?

