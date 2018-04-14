Presents Latest News

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s call to Anushka Sharma after RCB vs KXIP is winning hearts on Twitter

Adding to the list of cute IPL moments is a short 15-second video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that is doing the rounds on the Internet. The two are probably trying to get in touch after the RCB vs KXIP match.

New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 9:54:15 pm
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were probably trying to get in touch with one another after the RCB vs KXIP match.
When it comes to Virushka, there is hardly anything that people want to miss. Whether it was Anushka Sharma blowing a flying kiss to Virat Kohli or her presence at most of Kohli’s cricket matches, almost everything has not only been noticed but also captured on camera by the onlookers. Adding to the list is a short 15-second video of the duo where Kohli is seen on his phone and probably talking to his wife, who too is seen on the phone.

As per a tweet, the two are probably trying to get in touch with one another after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match. It is quite adorable to see how even in the noisy environment, Kohli is looking out for his wife.

