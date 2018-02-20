  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Woman dries underwear inside a packed flight

A woman in a commercial flight to Moscow was seen drying her underwear under the air vent in what appears like a packed flight. The unidentified woman did that for some good 20-minutes much to the disgust and dismay of her fellow co-passengers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 7:30 pm
viral videos, woman trying underwear video, funny flight video, viral mid flight video, funny flight videos, indian express, indian express news According to reports, the woman dried the underwear under the air vent for 20 minutes. (Source: Первый Тульский/ YouTube)
There are several documentations of mid-flight horror tales on the Internet. Sometimes it is an annoying co-passenger intruding your space or simply a manner less person on a horrific farting spree. If you thought things cannot get weirder than this, then you are clearly wrong. In another bizarre incident, a woman was seen drying her underwear under the air vent in what appears like a packed flight. Yes, you read that right! She holds up the underwear and keeps on doing that for quite some time. According to a report in LADbible, the incident took place in a commercial flight to Moscow.  The same report claims that the unidentified woman did that for some good 20-minutes much to the disgust and dismay of her fellow co-passengers.

Watch the video here.

