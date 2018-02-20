VIDEO: Woman dries underwear inside a packed flight

According to reports, the woman dried the underwear under the air vent for 20 minutes. (Source: Первый Тульский/ YouTube) According to reports, the woman dried the underwear under the air vent for 20 minutes. (Source: Первый Тульский/ YouTube)

There are several documentations of mid-flight horror tales on the Internet. Sometimes it is an annoying co-passenger intruding your space or simply a manner less person on a horrific farting spree. If you thought things cannot get weirder than this, then you are clearly wrong. In another bizarre incident, a woman was seen drying her underwear under the air vent in what appears like a packed flight. Yes, you read that right! She holds up the underwear and keeps on doing that for quite some time. According to a report in LADbible, the incident took place in a commercial flight to Moscow. The same report claims that the unidentified woman did that for some good 20-minutes much to the disgust and dismay of her fellow co-passengers.

Watch the video here.



