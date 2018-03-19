VIDEO: Have you ever wondered what punctuations would sound like? Here’s how

Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson, shows you how punctuations sound like. (Source: Spotted Cow Entertainment/Facebook) Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson, shows you how punctuations sound like. (Source: Spotted Cow Entertainment/Facebook)

Obsessing over grammar and punctuation marks might is not be exactly uncommon. Punctuations are important for a sentence to be read the way it is meant to be. Although they are an intrinsic part of a sentence, they are there for effect, and are not really to be read out loud. But have you ever wondered if they indeed had a sound, how it would be? How would a comma sound like or a period or even a semi-colon?

Well, if you ever had such doubts then let Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson, clear them for you. She assumes the role of Darlene Davenport and hilariously animates all punctuation in a New Year’s story and the result is outstanding.

Watch the video here.

Do you have your own set of sounds for your favourite punctuation marks? Tell us in the comments below.

