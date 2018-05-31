Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

VIDEO: This Indian uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song are breaking the Internet

A video of an uncle dancing to Govinda’s ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se‘ at a function seems to be breaking the Internet. Twitterati can't stop rolling in the aisles after watching the video.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 9:15:37 pm
wedding dance, funny wedding dance, funny wedding dance viral, viral wedding dance, indian express, indian express trending news Twitterati seem to be obsessed with this uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song. (Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook)
Related News

Indian weddings are an extravagant affair — with a series of rituals and fancy dinners. But what takes the cake is the dance performances. Do you think there’s anything more fun than watching your uncles and aunts dance their heart out? Professional dancers or non-dancers — the performances often brings out their quirky side as they show their moves on desi beats.

One such video has gone viral on social media after it was widely shared on the messaging app WhatsApp. A video of an uncle dancing to Govinda’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a function seems to be breaking the Internet.

Watch the video here.

Brilliant, isn’t it? The man seems to be in his own zone. Many people took to social media to share the hilarious clip. Actors Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon liked the killer dance moves of the uncle, and many other people posted hilarious jokes about the video on Twitter.

However, it is not clear who recorded the video or where the event was held.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now