VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel planned a ‘proposal 2.0’ for this couple who lost a $3,000 diamond ring

After planning just the perfect proposal at a beautiful pond, a man was appalled when the stunning diamond ring fell into the pond. Seth Dixon dropped the ring, worth $3000, when he proposed to Ruth Salas in Kansas City’s Loose Par. A short clip of the failed proposal immediately went viral on social media, in which the couple’s friends were seen diving into the pond to search for it but to no luck. Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel saw the video and hatched a plan to bring the couple to his talk show.

The couple were in for a surprise when the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! planned a ‘Proposal 2.0’ for them. The two got a call from the show makers, who asked Dixon and Salas to fly across the country to Los Angeles, under false pretenses. The team told the couple that they have been asked to come to LA for an interview that will be telecasted on a show named “20/20.” Instead, they were totally shocked when Kimmel played the video on his show and then called them onto the stage.

Designer Neil Lane gave a gorgeous oval cut diamond ring to the couple. Then, Kimmel said they had recreated the same proposal setting, so that Dixon could finally pop the question the way he had planned without losing the ring.

