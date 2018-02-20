VIDEO: Thieves enter house through a dog door

The robbery took place on January 19 in Australia. (Source: SA Police News/Facebook) The robbery took place on January 19 in Australia. (Source: SA Police News/Facebook)

Cops in Australia are on the look out for two unidentified men who gained entry into a house by climbing through a dog door. The incident took place on January 19 and South Australia Police News shared the CCTV footage of the same on their Facebook page.”About 4am on Friday 19 January, two men gained entry to the Willcox Avenue property by climbing through a dog door on the rear door of the house,” the post read. It also stated that the thieves took wallet and phone of the concerned person “along with power tools from a shed at the property”.

They have also described the suspects for quicker identification. “The first suspect is described as being of Middle Eastern or Mediterranean appearance, about 30 years old, slim build with dark-coloured hair and a moustache,” it said. “The second suspect is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid to late 20s, slim build, collar-length dark hair and a sleeve-style tattoo on his left arm, the post concluded.

Watch the video here.

